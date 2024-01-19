Watch Now
VGK's former 1st round pick Brendan Brisson goes 1-on-1, talks NHL debut

Nick Walters chats with Vegas Golden Knights forward Brendan Brisson about his NHL debut on Monday and his role helping the team battle through injuries.
Posted at 4:39 PM, Jan 18, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Brendan Brisson, the Vegas Golden Knights' first round pick in 2020, made his National Hockey League debut on Monday in the team's 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators. Brisson was called up from the Henderson Silver Knights due to VGK injuries, affecting several key players.

Channel 13's Nick Walters went one-on-one with Brisson to discuss his rookie lap, filling in for Jack Eichel after the star center underwent lower body surgery, and what fans can expect from the 22-year-old wing for seasons to come.

Brisson is ready for his second NHL game when the Vegas Golden Knights face the New York Rangers at the Fortress tonight at 7 P.M.

