VGK's former 1st round pick Brendan Brisson goes 1-on-1, talks NHL debut

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Brendan Brisson, the Vegas Golden Knights' first round pick in 2020, made his National Hockey League debut on Monday in the team's 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators. Brisson was called up from the Henderson Silver Knights due to VGK injuries, affecting several key players.

Channel 13's Nick Walters went one-on-one with Brisson to discuss his rookie lap, filling in for Jack Eichel after the star center underwent lower body surgery, and what fans can expect from the 22-year-old wing for seasons to come.

Brisson is ready for his second NHL game when the Vegas Golden Knights face the New York Rangers at the Fortress tonight at 7 P.M.