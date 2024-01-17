Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel has surgery, placed on injured reserve list

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights' forward Jack Eichel is continuing to recover after being injured in last week's game against the Boston Bruins.

On Tuesday, the team announced Eichel had successful lower-body surgery and will be out week-to-week.

UPDATE: Jack Eichel had successful lower-body surgery and will be out week-to-week. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 16, 2024

The injury happened about four and a half minutes into the second period. He was hit into the boards by Matt Grzelcyk and struggled to get up and put weight on his foot afterwards. He ended up sliding across the ice on his knees back to the Golden Knights' bench.

Jack Eichel is injured during last week's game against the Boston Bruins

Channel 13 caught up with Eichel after the game and asked about the injury.

"I just lost my blade and felt something so I came in [the locker room] to get checked out," Eichel said.

When asked if he felt fine after the game on Thursday night, Eichel said he did.

Jack Eichel explains how he feels about incident during Boston Bruins game

Eichel is the lone VGK representative at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. According to team states, Eichel leads VGK in goals scored with 19 and is tied for the team's most points with captain Mark Stone. Both have 44 points.

All-Star Weekend will be held in Toronto from Feb. 1 through Feb. 3.