VGK vs. Sharks face off in Military Appreciation Knight contest at T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are back on the ice Friday night.

It's a rivalry game at The Fortress with the Knights taking on the San Jose Sharks. And with Veterans Day on Saturday, it's also Military Appreciation Knight.

The team revealed specialty jerseys for the occasion that will be signed and auctioned off to fans until 9 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from the specialty jerseys will benefit the Folded Flag Foundation, which serves Gold Star Families.

Vegas Golden Knights The Vegas Golden Knights will auction off signed specialty jerseys during Military Appreciation Knight on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

To participate in the auction, fans can visit VGKMilitary.givesmart.com or text “VGKMilitary” to 76278.

Personnel from the U.S. Air Force will be atop the castle to ring the siren before puck drop, which is scheduled for 7 p.m.

At sections 9 and 10 in T-Mobile Arena, fans can get a sign and write a name to salute the veterans in their life.

The Golden Knights are looking to bounce back on Friday after suffering two straight losses. The Sharks have won two in a row, including a Thursday night win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said he expects the Sharks will be riding high tonight and the Golden Knights will have to be ready.

🎥 Cassidy on the Sharks: I'm sure they have as much confidence right now as they've had all year, so we have to be mindful of that. pic.twitter.com/kKHwQltagA — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 10, 2023

"I'm sure they have as much confidence now as they've had all year, so we've got to be mindful of that," Cassidy said. "What we need to do is, first of all, get tired of losing. I know it's early in the year but it's two in a row — and get that winning feeling back. How are we going to do that? I think if we can get on them early, put some pressure on their D and forecheck well and manage pucks and force them to find their game in their own end, not attacking us or playing in our end."

For those watching the game from home, Golden Knights vs. Sharks airs on Vegas 34 and KnightTime+ Pregame coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. Here's how to watch.