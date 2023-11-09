Vegas Golden Knights lost two straight games after fall to LA Kings at Fortress

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights dropped their second straight game Wednesday night, falling to the LA Kings 4-1.

The Kings' two-score 2nd period proved too much for the Knights to fight back from. Vegas falls to 11-2-1 on the season.

Coming off Sunday's ugly 3rd period in Anaheim, when the team blew a 2-0 lead, the Golden Knights would try to shake off their first regulation loss of the year. Instead, the team would find themselves trying to fight back from a 2-0 deficit in the final frame.

Rather than a comeback, the Knights allowed a third LA goal early in the 3rd to put things out of hand.

A late goal from William Karlsson ensured VGK wouldn't get shut out for the first time this season. An empty-net goal by the Kings in the final seconds made it a 4-1 final. Vegas committed four penalties on the night, and the Kings turned two into power play goals.

The Golden Knights will return at the Fortress on Sunday when they face the San Jose Sharks. The puck drops at 7, airing on Vegas 34.