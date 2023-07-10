Watch Now
Vegas Vivas hosting auditions for the 2023-2024 NHL season this week

Vegas Vivas
Posted at 9:49 AM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 12:50:14-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Vivas dance team is hosting auditions this week for the 2023-2024 National Hockey League season. The dancers are also brand ambassadors for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Team officials said the job is part-time but the schedule is demanding. Team members must be available for 85% of VGK home games, including playoffs.

You must be at least 18 years old as of July 13, have a government-issued ID, and reside in the Las Vegas metro area by August 11.

The team said all dancers must have some training in pom, jazz, and hip-hop with an emphasis on synchronized dance team choreography.

Registration closes on Wednesday at noon. Auditions are scheduled to run from Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can see the full list of requirements and learn more about how to sign up on the Vegas Golden Knights website.

