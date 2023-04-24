Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights hosting watch party tonight

Vegas Golden Knights
Posted at 12:47 PM, Apr 24, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Playoff hockey is well underway as the Vegas Golden Knights prepare to face the Winnipeg Jets in Game 4 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

VGK is fresh off of a 5-4 win against the Jets in double overtime on Saturday.

Michael Amadio scored the game-winner. It was his first Stanley Cup Playoff goal.

The Knights currently lead the series 2-1.

Fans are encouraged to come to the official watch party of the Golden Knights at Circa's Stadium Swim on Monday.

Channel 13's Johnny Resendiz is in Winnipeg for Game 4 Monday at 6:30 p.m.

