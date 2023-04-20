Vegas Golden Knights hosting Game 3 and 4 watch parties at Dollar Loan Center, Circa's Stadium Swim

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are hosting watch parties for Game 3 and 4 for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Game 3 watch party will be on Saturday at the Dollar Loan Center arena in Henderson.

The fun starts at the Bell Solar Tiltyard at 11:30 a.m. and arena doors open at noon.

The team will show the game on the big screen along with a DJ, members of the VGK cast, and raffle prizes that include VGK Authentics items and 2023 Stanley Cup Playoff tickets.

Admission and parking is free and concessions will be open.

If you'd rather watch the game from the Knight Hawks' turf, fans are invited to bring blankets but lawn chairs will not be permitted.

The puck drops at 1 p.m.

The Game 4 watch party will be on Monday at Circa's Stadium Swim.

The fun starts at 6 p.m. with the puck dropping at 6:30 p.m.

There will be giveaways and raffle prizes including VGK Authentics items and 2023 Stanley Cup Playoff tickets.

Fans wearing VGK gear will be able to get in for free but you must be at least 21 years old to attend.

You can find more information here.