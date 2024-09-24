Vegas Golden Knights warm up for their first pre-season home opener

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are one sleep away from returning to the fortress for their first home pre-season game of the season.

The team started its pre-season over the weekend on the road again the San Jose Sharks.

The Knights were able to pick up the 4-2 win.

"I think just getting the legs going and getting the timing going. Obviously when you got that much time off, It's hard to replicate in game even in training camp," said Shea Theodore, VGK defense-man. "Obviously so much scrimmages but they can tend to be all over the place. Just the rhythm of it, get back playing minutes and just get a feel."

Puck drop for Wednesday's game against the LA Kings is set for 7 p.m.