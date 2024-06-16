Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights to host annual Battle-Worn Authentics Equipment Sale

FILE: Luca Sbisa #47 of the Vegas Golden Knights stretches during warmups before the team's game against the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights won 3-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Posted at 5:43 PM, Jun 15, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights plan to host the annual Battle-Worn Authentics Equipment Sale on Wednesday, June 26, at City National Arena. After a series of pre-sale opportunities for season ticket members, the sale will be open to the public from 3 to 6 p.m. on Rink A.

The Battle-Worn Authentics Equipment Sale features a variety of player-used and team-issued equipment and apparel, including sticks, skates, gloves, jerseys, shoes, helmets, jackets, shirts, sweatshirts, hats and more.

In addition to the sale items on Rink A, The Arsenal will be unveiling a larger, enhanced section of VGK Authentics equipment featuring premium and authenticated game-used products. The Arsenal will open early on June 26, at 8 a.m. The store’s usual summer hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fans unable to attend the equipment sale in person will be able to access online-only offerings at VegasTeamStore.com, beginning at 9 a.m. on June 26.

