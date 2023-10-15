Vegas Golden Knights take the ice against Anaheim Ducks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, took the ice against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The team shined in their season opener with a 4 - 1 win against the San Jose Sharks, though they would lose wingman Alex Pietrangelo following a slashing call in the third quarter of the game. Additionally, Zach Whitecloud and Alec Martinez are sitting on the sideline for the team's third game of the season.

