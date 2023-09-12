Vegas Golden Knights sign Maxime Comtois to professional tryout agreement

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new face could join the Vegas Golden Knights this season.

On Tuesday, the team announced they have signed Maxime Comtois to a professional tryout agreement and will join the Golden Knights at training camp.

The 24-year-old was originally drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in 2017 and has spent parts of five seasons with the club. With Anaheim, Comtois played in 210 games with 86 points. He led the team in the 2020-2021 regular season with career-highs in goals, assists, and points.

He has also suited up for Canada in several international events including the 2021 IIHF World Championship, where he was part of the gold medal-winning team.

Prior to playing professional, Comtois spent four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Drummondville Voltigeurs and the Victoriaville Tigres.

The Golden Knights will start the 2023-2024 season at home and raise the team's first Stanley Cup banner at T-Mobile Arena as they host the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 10.