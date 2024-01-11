Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights shut out by Colorado Avalanche in away game

David Zalubowski/AP
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, left, shoots the puck as Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:47 PM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 00:47:44-05

(KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights lost to the Colorado Avalanche in an away game Wednesday night.

VGK Goaltender Adin Hill returned to the ice for this matchup. Logan Thompson is out dealing with an illness.

The team failed to earn their second straight win. The Avalanche scored goals in all three periods.

Valeri Nichushkin would score in the first period during a power play and again in the second period. Logan O'Connor was assisted by Caleb Jones for a wrist shot in the third.

Final score — 3-0.

The team is back on home ice Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Boston Bruins. You can watch that on Vegas 34.

