Vegas Golden Knights shut out by Colorado Avalanche in away game

(KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights lost to the Colorado Avalanche in an away game Wednesday night.

VGK Goaltender Adin Hill returned to the ice for this matchup. Logan Thompson is out dealing with an illness.

The team failed to earn their second straight win. The Avalanche scored goals in all three periods.

Valeri Nichushkin would score in the first period during a power play and again in the second period. Logan O'Connor was assisted by Caleb Jones for a wrist shot in the third.

Final score — 3-0.

The team is back on home ice Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Boston Bruins. You can watch that on Vegas 34.