Adin Hill returns to ice for Vegas Golden Knights ahead of Colorado Avalanche matchup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The two most recent Stanley Cup champions are facing off tonight in Colorado.

The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday and are looking for their second straight win.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said goaltender Adin Hill is expected to return between the pipes tonight, with Logan Thompson out and dealing with an illness.

The Knights placed William Carrier on injured reserve today, activated Kaedan Korczak, and assigned him to the Henderson Silver Knights.

Fans can enjoy the game at the team’s official watch party at Nacho Daddy on St. Rose in Henderson.