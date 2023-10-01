Vegas Golden Knights roster now at 26 players

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Opening Knight is just nine days away and the Vegas Golden Knights are continuing to trim their roster ahead of the regular season.

On Saturday, the team announced the following players were assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights.



Layton Ahac

Tyler Benson

Jake Bischoff

Jakub Brabenec

Daniil Chayka

Lukas Cormier

Adam Cracknell

Jakub Demek

Mason Morelli

Jiri Patera

Christoffer Sedoff

Jesper Vikman

VGK also announced the following players were placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Henderson.

Byron Froese

Mason Geertsen

Dysin Mayo

Gage Quinney

Sheldon Rempal

Jonas Rondbjerg

The Golden Knights also announced their upcoming practice schedule, which is open to the public. All of the practices listed below are at City National Arena in Summerlin.

Monday, Oct. 2 - 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3 - 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 4 - 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5 - 11 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 - 11:30 a.m.

Vegas has three preseason games left. They'll face the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 3, the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 5, and the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 7. The Golden Knights will open the regular season at home when they host the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 10.