Vegas Golden Knights reassign 16 players to AHL, ECHL, and junior leagues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are working closer towards a final roster ahead of the regular season.

On Tuesday, the team announced they had reassigned 16 players to the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League, the Savannah Ghost Pirates of the ECHL or their respective junior teams.



Michael Bullion

Noah Carroll

Ty Cheveldayoff

Daniel D'Amato

Joe Fleming

Robbie Fromm-Delorme

Patrick Guay

Ben Hemmerling

Brandon Hickey

Jett Jones

Jordan Papirny

Simon Pinard

Mason Primeau

Matyas Sapovaliv

Alex Swetlikoff

Tuomas Uronen

According to the Golden Knights, the moves mean their updated training camp roster is now at 44 players.

VGK hosts their first home preseason game on Wednesday night as they host the Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. You can watch that game on Vegas 34 and on KnightTime+.

The team will also host practices, that are open to the public, on Wednesday at 11 a.m., Thursday at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., and Friday at 11 a.m.