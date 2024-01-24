Vegas Golden Knights reign victorious over New York Islanders Tuesday

ELMONT, NY. (KTNV) — The guys in gold are back on the ice tonight after an overtime loss against the New Jersey Devils last night.

Goaltender Adin Hill returned, making his first start since December 17.

The Golden Knights lead the New York Islanders 3-1 through two periods—thanks to goals from Ivan Barbashev, Sheldon Rempal and Nicolas Roy.

The Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau etched out one more goal against the Knights shorthanded in the third period.

In the end, though, the Knights held on and ended the game with a 3-2 win.