Vegas Golden Knights strong in 2nd period, but fall in OT against Devils

Mary Altaffer/AP
New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41), defenseman Santeri Hatakka (82) and defenseman Cal Foote (52) tend the net against Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Posted at 6:45 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 21:47:21-05

NEWARK, N.J. (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights faced the New Jersey Devils Monday evening, starting a road trip from a 3-game winning streak after defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday.

The team lost 6-5 in overtime.

The Knights were first on the scoreboard with Dorofeyev, but the Devils would respond with two goals to end the first period.

Although the Devils would open and close the second period, the Knights rallied to make the score 5-4. Marchessault makes two, with Stephenson and Roy following.

The Devils are one point behind heading into the third period with help from Toffoli. They would tie it and end regulation with a snap shot from Lazar. He was assisted by Simon Nemec and Nathan Bastian.

The two teams face off in overtime, where the Devils would secure a win thanks to a wrist shot from Toffoli.

The Knights continue their road trip, visiting the New York Islanders at 4:30 p.m. You can watch that on Vegas 34.

