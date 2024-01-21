Vegas Golden Knights to battle Reilly Smith, Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are set to meet the Pittsburgh Penguins and former teammate Reilly Smith on the ice on Saturday night.

The VGK will enter the ice at 26-14-5 and sit firmly at second in the Pacific Division, while the Pittsburgh Penguins are coming in hot 21-15-6 at fifth in the Metropolitan Division.

The Penguins are coming off a win against the Seattle Kraken, during which Sidney Crosby scored two goals to bring Pittsburgh out on top with a 3-0 win. The Golden Knights are also coming off a 5-1 win against the Rangers, which would see Ivan Barbashev win twice.

Missing from the ice for the VGK include Jack Eichel (out with a lower-body injury), Shea Theodore (out with an upper-body injury), William Carrier (out with an upper-body injury), William Karlsson (out with a lower-body injury), and Ben Hutton (out with an upper-body injury). Additionally, Michael Amadio is labeled "day-to-day" with an upper-body injury, as well as Jiri Patera who is out with an undisclosed injury.

Missing from the ice for the Penguins includes Reilly Smith (out with an upper-body injury), Chas Ruhwedel, John Ludvig, and Matt Nieto.

