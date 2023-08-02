Vegas Golden Knights partner with luxury shuttle company for Fortress transportation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's a new way to get to Vegas Golden Knights home games.

The Golden Knights on Wednesday announced a new partnership with M Ride, a luxury shuttle service.

M Ride will shuttle passengers to and from T-Mobile Arena from Circa Resort and Casino in downtown Las Vegas, the Golden Knights organization stated. The partnership will also include interactive games during home game intermissions.

"We pride ourselves in providing the best fan experience and M Ride will give fans access to a safe and high-end ride to Golden Knights home games," Kerry Bubolz, president and CEO of the Golden Knights, stated in the prepared release.

Shuttle passes for Golden Knights games start at $55, according to M Ride's website.

"Providing NHL fans transportation to and from the games in our luxury motorcoaches, at an affordable price, will add to the amazing experience of attending VGK games, M Ride CEO and co-founder Eddy Abiano stated.

"M Ride also helps alleviate postgame traffic for all fans in attendance," Abiano added. "We cannot be more thrilled to be providing our service to the best fans and the best city in sports."

