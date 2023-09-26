Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Vegas Golden Knights lose second preseason game against Colorado Avalanche

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Vegas Golden Knights against Colorado Avalanche
Posted at 8:38 PM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 23:39:41-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights faced the Colorado Avalanche Monday night and lost their second straight preseason game.

PREVIOUS: Vegas Golden Knights drop preseason game to San Jose Sharks 5-2

Goalie Logan Thompson made his first start in net for the Golden Knights in six months.

In the first period, forward Sheldon Rempel scores on the power play for the Knights, and then center Ryan Johansen ties the game for the Avalanche during a power play.

Forward Oskar Olausson scores the last minute of the first period making Colorado 2-1.

The second period is scoreless. But there were only three shots on the goal for Vegas.

The third period starts, and defenseman Kurtis MacDermid tips it in for Avalanche 3-1. Defenseman Lukas Cormier scores for the Vegas Golden Knights shortly after ending the period 3-2 for Colorado.

VGK will host the LA Kings on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH