Vegas Golden Knights lose second preseason game against Colorado Avalanche

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights faced the Colorado Avalanche Monday night and lost their second straight preseason game.

Goalie Logan Thompson made his first start in net for the Golden Knights in six months.

In the first period, forward Sheldon Rempel scores on the power play for the Knights, and then center Ryan Johansen ties the game for the Avalanche during a power play.

Forward Oskar Olausson scores the last minute of the first period making Colorado 2-1.

The second period is scoreless. But there were only three shots on the goal for Vegas.

The third period starts, and defenseman Kurtis MacDermid tips it in for Avalanche 3-1. Defenseman Lukas Cormier scores for the Vegas Golden Knights shortly after ending the period 3-2 for Colorado.

VGK will host the LA Kings on Wednesday at 7 p.m.