Vegas Golden Knights drop preseason game to San Jose Sharks 5-2

SAN JOSE (KTNV) — Hockey is officially back and the Vegas Golden Knights are getting off to a slow start.

On Sunday, the team dropped its first preseason game to the San Jose Sharks 5-2.

San Jose started the scoring quickly by finding the back of the net three times in the first 10 minutes of the game. However, the Golden Knights got on the board in the first period thanks to Ivan Barbashev's back-handed goal.

down 4-1 after one but here's Barbie's goal 👌 pic.twitter.com/ota808X1uC — 🏆 - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 25, 2023

The Sharks continued to swim away with the lead by tacking on another goal in the second period to go up 4-1. However, the Golden Knights were able to add another one in the second.

With 4:19 left in the second period, Daniil Chayka ripped one towards the goal and Brett Howden tipped it in to make it 4-2.

we <3 goals pic.twitter.com/Ub89tVqX62 — 🏆 - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 25, 2023

In the third period, San Jose put the nail in the coffin and scored another goal en route to the 5-2 win.

It's early in the year and players are getting the rust off their skates as games start up again.

"It wasn't a great start for us. But overall, it felt pretty good but we built our game and felt better in the second and third," defenseman Brayden McNabb said. "At the end of the day, we did find our legs and found our game and we were just unable to cash in on some chances."

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said there were definitely positives to take away from the game.

"I think we won a lot more races and battles after the first period. It's tough. They're pressing us, in terms of how they play. We weren't ready to win those battles early, find the puck, and manage our legs. As a result, we gave up some really good chances and some that just found their way in," Cassidy said. "We won a lot of battles in the O zone and scored some goals around the front of the net and created some looks as the game went on and gave ourselves a chance."

Cassidy said he expects some of the same challenges against the Avalanche on Monday night.

"We're going to fly in to Colorado the day of the game. We're going to get off the plane. We're going to have to be ready to go against a good hockey club with young guys trying to prove themselves," Cassidy said. "It's early in the year. It's going to be up to the players to be ready to go."

Pre-game coverage starts at 5:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m. You can watch the Vegas Golden Knights action all season long on Vegas 34. You can learn more on where you can watch the game here.