Vegas Golden Knights looking to rebound after Game 3 loss

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was heartbreak on the ice as the Vegas Golden Knights dropped Game 3 to the Florida Panthers 3-2 in overtime at FLA Live Arena Thursday night.

Despite the loss, both players and coaches said there were bright spots during the game.

"I thought we were playing a really solid game," said Mark Stone. "We've got to close the gaps a bit better, I think. I think we gave them a couple of looks early and they capitalized on them. We had a few posts in the third that could have put them away but that's the playoffs."

Six minutes into the game, Keegan Kolesar had a big hit on Matthew Tkachuk who left the bench. Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said he was pulled out of the game by the league concussion spotter. However, once Tkachuk cleared protocol, he returned to the game. That was in the second period.

Tkachuk would be the one to tie things up at two with just 2:13 left in the third period. In overtime, Tkachuk provided traffic in front of the net and allowed Carter Verhaeghe to make the game winner.

"I had a little bit of time to walk in and shoot. I'm so happy it went in," Verhaeghe said. "It shows how great our team is and the guys on our team have no quit in them."

Vegas head coach Bruce Cassidy said he didn't think things would go down the way they did.

"I don't know if it was a screen or a tip. It didn't look like a game-ending play and it went in the net," Cassidy said. "They got it wide and into the middle but our two D were right there. We were in a good spot to defend but the shot went in. Sometimes that happens to you. They've got good players. They're going to make good plays."

When going into overtime, the Florida Panthers are now 7-0 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Jack Eichel said it proves how resilient the team is.

"We knew they were going to have a push at the start. It's Game 3. They're at home and have their crowd behind them. Give them credit. They stuck around, found a goal at the end, and won in overtime," Eichel said. "Nobody said it was going to be easy but I think our mindset shouldn't change. Every game is the most important game of the season so we need to just go out there and win the next one. That's the plan."

With Game 3 in the books, Cassidy added it's time to look ahead.

"I hope it leaves a sour taste in their mouth, at least for tonight. We had a chance to put the game away and close it out," Cassidy said. "We just have to learn about it and put it past us tomorrow."

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday night. The puck drops at 5 p.m.