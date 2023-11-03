Vegas Golden Knights hosting food drive on Toshiba Plaza next week

Watch Now
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are partnering up with Nacho Daddy and Three Square Food Bank to host its annual food drive next week.

According to team officials, VGK's significant others will be collecting non-perishable food items at Toshiba Plaza before the game on Wednesday, Nov. 8. That's when the Golden Knights will take on the Los Angeles Kings.

The food drive is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and items will continue to be collected until the start of the first period. Fans that donate items will also receive a special poster, while supplies last.

Donations from the food drive, as well as the 51-49 raffle on Wednesday night, will support Three Square Food Bank.

