Vegas Golden Knights hosting brunch party at today's practice

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are getting ready for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. On Monday, mascot Chance is hosting a party brunch ahead of the team's practice, which is set for 11 a.m.

The fun starts at 8:30 a.m. at City National Arena. Outside the arena, there will be a DJ, inflatable rink, poster-making station, food and drinks, and the opportunity to meet Chance and other members of the VGK Cast.

If you're heading to practice, the National Hockey League has implemented stricter security standards. Only the first 250 people will be allowed into practice and they will be given wristbands by VGK staff. Fans will pass through a required screening and bag policies will be similar to T-Mobile Arena. Only small clutches less than 9"x6"x2.5" will be allowed.

The attendance limit does not apply to people shopping at The Arsenal. However, the bag policy does.