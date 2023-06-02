Vegas Golden Knights limit attendance to practices, enhance security

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are making changes to how fans attend their practices at City National Arena.

Starting Friday according to their website, the maximum allowed in to view the practices will be 250 attendees. These 250 will be the first and are identified by Golden Knights staff with wristbands.

Also, all fans will have to pass through a required screening "similar to T-Mobile" according to officials. The bag policy allows only small clutches less than 9x6x2.5 inches.

Bag policy also applies at The Arsenal, but not the attendance. Officials say these changes are to enhance security measures.

"These measures will be in effect for all practices at City National Arena during the Stanley Cup Final," officials said.

The City National Arena continues to open each day at 8 a.m. The Knights' next practice is schedule on Friday at 10:30 a.m.