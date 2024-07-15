Vegas Golden Knights hosting 2024 Golf Classic in September

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are once again hosting a golf classic.

This year's tournament is scheduled for Tuesday, September 3 at the Wynn Golf Club.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefits Las Vegas-based organizations through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

Tickets are limited and will be available for purchase, starting on Tuesday, July 16.

The event will not be open to fans or the general public.

You can learn more about golfing in the tournament, the post-event reception, or how to become a sponsor here.