Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson signing autographs this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights fans will get the chance to meet goaltender Logan Thompson this weekend.

He's scheduled to appear at the Sportscards, Comics, Toys & Collectibles Show at Sam's Town casino on Aug. 27.

According to Power Play Sports Collectibles, which is hosting the signing, tickets will cost $75 and only 100 tickets are available. They state only one item will be allowed to be signed per ticket.

While Thompson will only be appearing on Sunday, the show kicks off on Saturday. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Over 100 tables of collectibles will be on display and for purchase.

Thompson is one of several celebrities scheduled to make appearances including WWE Hall of Famer Greg Valentine, former WWE Superstar D'Lo Brown, The Mandalorian actress Ariel Shiu, and artist Juan Muniz.

Tickets are $5 and you can learn more about the show here.