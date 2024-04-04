Vegas Golden Knights gaining steam hitting final road stretch before playoffs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With seven games remaining in the team's regular season, the Vegas Golden Knights have returned to their winning ways.

The team has found its way into the win column as of late, more often than not, taking three straight games and six of their last seven. Entering a three-game stretch of away games beginning with the Arizona Coyotes on Friday, the team is looking to keep it that way.

"I think we're rolling right now," Golden Knights forward Michael Amadio told me after Thursday's practice. "Just trying to keep that intensity up and play a full 60 going into playoffs."

"We know what's coming up here in a couple weeks so we just keep building," Golden Knights defenseman Nic Hague said. "We want to be hitting playoffs in full stride."

While Mark Stone, William Carrier, and Adin Hill remain out of the lineup, Tomas Hertl is participating in full and is closing in on making his VGK debut. Cassidy says the former Sharks star center won't play Friday but could suit up on Monday in Vancouver. Meanwhile, Nic Roy did not skate in Thursday's practice with an injury that is not deemed serious and is questionable for Friday's game in Phoenix.

The Knights began peaking entering last post-season, leading to a magical run to a Stanley Cup.

Vegas Golden Knights players celebrate after defeating the Florida Panthers to win the Stanley Cup in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas.

While it's a new team with some new faces, this Golden Knights squad is looking to recapture that energy.

"I think our guys who were here last year would love to replicate that and I see that a little bit in our group," Cassidy said. "I see a lot more juice in practice. Our game is starting to look a lot more like it did last year at this time."

"We know what it feels like when we're at the top of our game because we had it last year for a long stretch," Hague said. "Kinda happens over time and it's a steady uphill climb to hopefully get there."

Playoff atmosphere is returning across the NHL as physicality ramps up with higher stakes. The Knights are embracing the competition and know that each game against playoff-caliber teams will be a battle.

​"I think it's more about the teams that are battling for spots," Cassidy said. "Just look at last week. Minnesota, St. Louis, they're chasing so they got to be hard. Winnipeg, very physical. I think it'll be the same way next week. Teams are pretty much prepping for playoffs and that's just part of it."

The Golden Knights face the Coyotes on Friday night. Puck drops at 7 p.m. and you can watch the game on Channel 13's sister channel, Vegas 34.