Vegas Golden Knights Foundation opens grant applications for local nonprofits

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation is continuing to look for ways to give back to the southern Nevada community.

The team announced that on Monday, they will open up their annual grant application process for local nonprofit organizations.

Qualified nonprofits can apply for grants up to $20,000. The foundation awards grants to groups that serve each of their team pillars: Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness.

For the second year in a row, the Henderson Silver Knights will also be accepting applications and awarding a $10,000 grant to a local organization.

Organizations can apply from March 25 through May 3.

Selected organizations will be notified no later than June 7.

Last year, the VGK Foundation awarded $233,000 to 17 local organizations.

You can learn more about the VGK program here and the HSK program here.