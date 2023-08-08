Vegas Golden Knights forward Gage Quinney hosting meet and greet in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights' forward Gage Quinney is teaming up with the City of Henderson to find homes for local animals.

He's set to appear at a free meet-and-greet and pet adoption event at the Henderson Animal Care and Control facility, which is scheduled for Aug. 19. That's located at 300 East Galleria Drive.

City officials said the event is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you adopt a pet, you'll receive a special Vegas Golden Knights pet bandana. Adoptions are half-off this month as part of the organization's campaign to clear the shelters.

You can see the adoption fees below.



Dog - $45

Cats - $40

Rabbits - $17.50

Guinea Pigs - $5

Adoptions are not required to attend the meet-and-greet but are encouraged. Admission is free and open to the public. There will be a limit of one autograph per person.

Quinney spent last season with the Henderson Silver Knights. He made his debut with the Vegas Golden Knights after appearing in three games during the 2019-2020 season. He is the first native Nevadan to play in a National Hockey League game.