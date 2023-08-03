Henderson animal control officials hosting 'Clear The Shelter' event

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson officials are looking to find furr-ever homes with hundreds of animals in their care.

According to Henderson Animal Care And Control, their facility currently has about 200 animals and is at 90% capacity. They're expecting to reach capacity by the end of the week and there are less than 10 kennels available for dogs and cats.

From now through Aug. 31, adoption fees will be half-off as part of the organization's Clear The Shelter event.

Adoption costs include routine vaccines, spay or neuter surgery if it hasn't already been done, a rabies, tag, microchip ID and a Henderson pet license for qualifying adopters.

This month, adoption fees are $45 for dogs, $40 for cats, $17.50 for rabbits, and $5 for guinea pigs.

City animal care officials said animals are available on a first-come, first-served basis and you don't need to make an appointment.

The Animal Care And Control facility is located at 300 East Galleria Drive and is open on Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.