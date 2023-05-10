Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights fans share 'permanent' excitement for Stanley Cup Playoffs

VGK has a 2-1 series lead over Edmonton. Game 4 is tonight at 7 p.m.
KTNV's sports reporter, Tina Nguyen spoke to fans who permanently inked their excitement for VGK as tattoos as the team plays for the Stanley Cup.
Posted at 4:14 PM, May 10, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After missing the playoffs for the first time in franchise history last season, The Golden Knights are back in the postseason.

The excitement can easily be felt around town with fans, especially with the team being led by first-year head coach, Bruce Cassidy.

Steve McInelly said, "He's an amazing coach. One of my friends who just retired from the NHL texted me when he was hired and said Cassidy is by far the best coach in Golden Knights history. He was in the NHL for 44 years, so I'll take his word for it."

The team is not just making it's mark on the ice in it's 6-year existence, but more importantly off the ice.

VGK has inspired fans to permanently showcase their love for the Golden Knights.

"This [tattoo] was done for charity, of course, two days after the original shooting for charity. We got this one on Game three, our Game two and this one for Game five," shared McInelly. "Each time we got a tattoo, we won the series. We'll go get more tattoos from Revolt. "

