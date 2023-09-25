Vegas Golden Knights fans excited for new season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights kicked off their preseason with a game against the San Jose Sharks and fans from across the valley turned out to show their support.

Erik Root, a dedicated local sports enthusiast, showed his allegiance to all the home teams by sporting three different T-shirts for the Aces, Raiders, and VGK.

Fans continued their beloved tradition of congregating at Mackenzie River Pub at City National to watch the game, creating a lively and enjoyable atmosphere.

For Conner Hoffman, the choice of which team to watch was clear. He expressed his preference for hockey, citing the unique camaraderie that comes with the sport's growing popularity in the town.

Meanwhile, preparations for the upcoming preseason games at T-Mobile Stadium were underway at The Arsenal. Assistant store manager Tyler Cash revealed their plans to give away banners for the first four preseason games.

Despite the Vegas Golden Knights' loss in tonight's game, the fans remain in high spirits, eagerly anticipating another thrilling season ahead.