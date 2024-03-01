Vegas Golden Knights drop back-and-forth battle against Boston

BOSTON (KTNV) — After a back-and-forth battle, the Vegas Golden Knights dropped Thursday night's battle to the Boston Bruins 5-4 at TD Garden on Thursday night.

The Boston Bruins got off to a hot start in the first period. It all started with center Morgan Geekie, who found the back of the net just over 14 minutes into the game. In the next two and a half minutes, Boston added another two goals: one from Jesper Boqvist and a second goal from Geekie.

Facing a 3-0 hole going into the second period, the Golden Knights fought back. At 1:48, Nicolas Roy slapped the puck towards Paul Cotter, who looked like a baseball player for a split second as he batted the puck into the net to put VGK on the board.

Just over five minutes later, it was Alex Pietrangelo's turn to join the scoring party. Jonathan Marchessault shot the puck at Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman who was able to deflect the shot. However, Pietrangelo got the rebound and was able to jam it home, past Swayman, to make it 4-2. Pietrangelo also picked up his 600th career point tonight.

The Bruins tried to stay ahead of Las Vegas with Geekie getting the hat trick after scoring his third goal of the game at 16:32. According to the team, it's Geekie's first career hat trick.

Despite being down by two, Vegas continued to fight. Just over a minute after Geekie's goal, Chandler Stephenson set up a loose puck for Michael Amadio who was able to score and make it 4-3.

Heading into the third period, it was Stephenson who tied things up at four.

At 5:01, Stephenson had a short-handed breakaway, going one-on-one with Swayman, and ultimately getting the puck up and over Swayman's shoulder to score.

Boston pulled away about 15 minutes into the third due to a slapshot from Mason Lohrei, which found its way past VGK's Adin Hill to give the Bruins a 5-4 advantage. Boston was able to hold off Vegas to seal the 5-4 victory.

The Golden Knights are continuing their road trip and will be heading to Buffalo to face the Sabres on Saturday. Puck-drop is scheduled for 4 p.m with the game on ESPN+ and Hulu.