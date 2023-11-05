Vegas Golden Knights dominate Colorado Avalanche with multiple goals from Stone, Eichel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The reigning Stanley Cup champions enjoyed a statement win on Saturday night, defeating the team that hoisted the cup the year prior.

The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Colorado Avalanche 7-0 and will advance to an NHL-best of 11-0-1 on the season.

The Avalanche posed no easy task for the VGK, coming in at 2nd place in the Central Division with a 7-2 team record.

The first period was a defensive affair on both sides of the ice, with Vegas goaltender Adin Hill recording 12 saves in the frame. But the Knights would find the back of the net before the first intermission.

On a power kill, Mark Stone snuck behind the defense for a short-handed goal to start the scoring.

A shortie starts the scoring in Vegas!#VGK draws first blood in the 1st with a goal from Mark Stone during a power kill. Knights go on top of Avalanche 1-0. pic.twitter.com/2YTcXefhEw — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) November 5, 2023

The Golden Knights would kick things into high gear in the next frame. Midway through the second period, Jack Eichel scored a goal to snap a six-game scoreless streak.

Minutes later, William Carrier fired in a goal to extend the Vegas lead to 3-0. And moments later — 58 seconds of game time, to be exact — Eichel netted another to make it two goals on his two-year anniversary with the Golden Knights.

That’s how to celebrate 2 years in Vegas!



After not finding the net for six straight games, Jack Eichel fires in a goal to put #VGK ahead of Colorado 2-0 in the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/3ST3oRZvOK — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) November 5, 2023

The scoring spree let Vegas take a commanding 4-0 lead over Colorado, hitting the third period.

Vegas wouldn't slow down in the final frame. Stone would score his second short-handed goal on the night to give the Knights a 5-0 lead.

With just over 10 minutes to go, William Karlsson added to the onslaught with a score of his own. VGK held on the rest of the way, shutting out the Avalanche 6-0.

After fans across T-Mobile chanted “we want 7,” William Karlsson delivered with his second score of the 3rd period.#VGK throws a goal party, dominating the Avalanche 7-0 to keep hold of the best record in the NHL at 11-0-1. pic.twitter.com/FcVIv2u3Kz — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) November 5, 2023

Goaltender Adin Hill shined inside the crease while team captain Mark Stone recorded two assists on top of two goals. It was all Vegas in perhaps the Golden Knights' most impressive performance this season.

It's a short turnaround for the Golden Knights as the team hits the road to take on the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. The puck drops at 5 p.m.

