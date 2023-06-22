Vegas Golden Knights championship is an official part of Congressional Record, resolution

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The office of U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto said she, alongside senator Jacky Rosen, announced their resolution recognizing the win of the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

“Las Vegas is a hockey town and I’m excited to pass this resolution to officially recognize the incredible achievements of the Golden Knights’ players, coaches, staff, and fans,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “This is a team of champions, and I can’t wait to see what they accomplish next.”

Masto's office said the resolution recognizing their win is now "an official part of the Congressional Record."

“Since they started in Las Vegas six years ago, the Golden Knights have been making our entire state proud year after year,” said Senator Rosen. “After an incredible season, they have brought the Stanley Cup to the Battle Born State and once again proved that Las Vegas is a world-renowned sports hub. I’m thrilled this resolution passed unanimously in recognition of a truly historic achievement.”

Officials said the resolution also honors the team’s special role in uniting Las Vegas during their inaugural season following the Route 91 Harvest Festival tragedy, and their continued dedication to serving the city.