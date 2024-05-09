Vegas Golden Knights broadcaster Gary Lawless reflects on year, discusses offseason

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was an unexpected early exit from NHL playoffs this season for the Vegas Golden Knights after the defending Stanley Cup Champions lost to the Dallas Stars 2-1 in Game 7.

"On paper, this team certainly had the potential to do what last year's team did and it didn't come together at the right time for them," Knights Broadcaster Gary Lawless said.

However, Jonathan Marchessault scoring 42 goals and adding guys including Tomas Hertl and Noah Hanifin were bright spots this season.

"I always say this - Mark Stone should have never been available, Jack Eichel should have never been available, Alex Pietrangelo should have never been available," Lawless said. "Now add those two guys [Hertl and Hanifin] to that list, those guys are impossible to get...the future of the organization, very exciting."

While the future is exciting for Vegas, there are also unknowns as they have six unrestricted free agents, one of which is Marchessault.

"The positive there is Jonathan says he wants to stay and Kelly [McCrimmon] says he wants to keep him so that's a great start, but they have to make a deal," Lawless said. "I hope Marchy is back, I hope Kelly can figure out how it works for the club and Jonathan can do what is best for his family and it all comes together."

Getting back to full health will be a main factor this offseason as well.

"This group never caught its breath," Lawless said. "They won the Stanley Cup, they had a parade, they had parties, then the season started...Bruce Cassidy and his staff did a brilliant job getting his team into the playoffs, but I expect them to be better...Kelly used the phrase two years ago that the team came back hungry and humbled and I would expect that will be the same case for them this fall."