Vegas Golden Knights bringing dunk tank to Toshiba Plaza for Game 5

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The party is coming back to The Fortress and Toshiba Plaza.

The Vegas Golden Knights are gearing up for Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.

The team said there will be "carnival-like atmosphere" on the Plaza with a live DJ, food, beverages, and free permanent or temporary tattoos of the team's logo.

For the first time, the Golden Knights will also have a dunk tank. Fans who buy 51/49 raffle tickets will get he chance to take their shot at the target and dunk an Oilers heckler.

Tattoo giveaways start at 3:30 p.m. while the dunk tank opens at 4 p.m.

If you don't have a ticket, the team said fans can stay at Toshiba Plaza and watch the game live on a screen at the Allegiant Stage. If you're heading to The Fortress, they add to make sure to budget enough time for traffic due to construction and lane closures near T-Mobile Arena.

The series is currently tied at two games each, which means there will be a Game 6. That will be in Edmonton so VGK is hosting another watch party.

On Sunday, the Golden Knights are bringing the party to The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson. The team said it's free parking and free admission. There will be a live DJ with activations on the Bell Solar Tiltyard. Doors will open an hour before the game. There will be giveaways and raffles for VGK Authentics gear during the game.

The game time hasn't been announced by the National Hockey League, as of Friday morning.