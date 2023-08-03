Vegas Golden Knights announce when tickets go on sale for 2023-2024 season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are less than 70 days away from the Vegas Golden Knights taking the ice again to defend their Stanley Cup championship.

On Thursday, the team announced when fans will be able to buy tickets to see VGK in action at The Fortress.



Partial-plan membership: Aug. 3

Group tickets: Aug. 10

Preseason four-game package: Aug. 14

Single-game tickets: Aug. 22

The Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to play four pre-season games and 41 regular-season games this season at T-Mobile Arena.

