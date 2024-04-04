Vegas Golden Knights announce plans for Fan Appreciation Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the National Hockey League's regular season winds down, the Vegas Golden Knights have announced plans to thank and recognize their fans.

Fan Appreciation Week kicks off on Wednesday, April 10 and will wrap up on Thursday, April 18.

The fun kicks off on Wednesday, April 10 with a block party at UnCommons and a watch party at SG Bar, which is located at 9580 W. Flamingo Road.

On Thursday, April 11, the Arsenal at City National Arena will celebrate National Pet Day with 50% off all VGK-9 or Maverick products, with each customer entered to win one of three photo opportunities with Maverick.

Fans who attend the April 12 game against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena will receive a set of Upper Deck trading cards and a rally towel.

On Saturday, April 13, Chance will host a party brunch at City National Arena from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. and open practice is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

On Sunday, April 14, VGK is asking fans to wear gold for the game against the Colorado Avalanche, which is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Fans at the game will also receive a gold T-Shirt and one fan will have the chance to win a Toyota vehicle during an intermission contest.

On Monday, April 15, a new LosVGK mural will be unveiled in the Arts District and the Arsenal at City National Arena will off 50% off for the desert red LosVGK T-shirt.

Fans who attend the game on April 16 will receive a bobblehead and one fan will have the chance to win Raising Cane's for a year.

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation is hosting a gas giveaway event as a valley Smith's location on April 17 and will be giving away $20,000 worth of $50 gift cards. The Vegas Thrill will also host a VGK Knight at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson that night.

Fan Appreciation Week will wrap up on April 18.

Fans who attend the game against the Anaheim Ducks will receive a poker chip. The team will also host the fan-favorite "Jerseys Off Our Backs" event where players will hand-deliver their game-worn jerseys to select fans. The regular season awards ceremony will happen after the game where three winners will each choose a local charity to receive a $5,000 donation from the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. There will also be additional giveaways and surprises during the game.