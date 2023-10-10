Vegas Golden Knights announce opening night roster

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are about to kick off the regular season by taking on the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena.

On Tuesday, the team announced their opening night roster.

There are 14 forwards including Michael Amadio, Ivan Barbashev, William Carrier, Paul Cotter, Jakub Demek, Pavel Dorofeyev, Jack Eichel, Brett Howden, William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar, Jonathan Marchessault, Nicolas Roy, Chandler Stephenson, and Mark Stone.

Seven defensemen are on the roster including Nicolas Hague, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Brayden McNabb, Brayden Pachal, Alex Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore.

Adin Hill and Logan Thompson are listed as VGK's goalies.

Both Alec Martinez and Zach Whitecloud are on the injured reserve list to start the season. Last week, the Golden Knights announced that Whitecloud had surgery due to an upper-body injury and will be out week-to-week. Martinez also has an upper-body injury.

The Golden Knights have also released Maxime Comtois, who had been signed to a professional tryout agreement last month.