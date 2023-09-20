Vegas Golden Knights announce 2023-2024 theme nights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're just weeks away from the beginning of the 2023-2024 NHL season and the Vegas Golden Knights have announced the 15 theme nights that are planned for this season, which you can see below.



Ninth Island Knight - Sept. 29

Pride Knight - Oct. 5

Nevada Day - Oct. 27

Hispanic Heritage Knight - Nov. 2

Military Appreciation Knight - Nov. 10

Hockey Fights Cancer Knight - Nov. 25

Healthcare Heroes Knight - Jan. 4

Firefighter Appreciation Knight - Jan. 13

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day - Jan. 15

Lunar New Year Knight - Feb. 12

Black History Month Knight - Feb. 20

Women's History Month Knight - March 7

St. Patrick's Day - March 17

Donate Life Knight - April 2

Fan Appreciation Knight - April 18

According to the team, there will specific activations and programming on each Theme Knight and more details will be announced leading up to those nights.

Select games will also include discounted ticket packages and exclusive merchandise. Team officials said there will also be a limited number of standing-room only tickets that will be available starting at $25 per ticket, while supplies last.