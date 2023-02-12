Vegas goalie Logan Thompson week to week with injury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson is week to week with a lower-body injury, the club announced Saturday.

Thompson was injured in the third period of Thursday's 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild and replaced by Adin Hill. Hill is 11-5-1 in Vegas with a .909 save percentage and 2.58 goals-against average.

Thompson, who had an MRI on Friday, appeared in the All-Star Game and is 20-13-3 with a .914 save percentage, allowing 2.66 goals a game.

The Knights called up Laurent Brossoit from their American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson. Brossoit was Vegas' backup last season but missed training camp because of off-season hip surgery. After clearing waivers early in the season, he was sent to Henderson.

Brossoit was 8-11-3 in Henderson with a .909 save percentage and 2.72 goals-against average.

The Knights lead the Pacific Division with 66 points. They host the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.