The Vegas Golden Knights won against the Winnipeg Jets with Eichel, Roy's empty-net goal

Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights are at Canada Life Centre to face the Winnipeg Jets at 5 p.m. Thursday night.
Posted at 7:32 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 22:32:28-04

(KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights won 4-3 against the Winnipeg Jets Thursday night.

VEGAS 34: Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets on Vegas 34, KnightTime+

Starting the game, Jets' Alex Iafallo buries one early because of a broken Alec Martinez stick.

Before the first period ends, Knights' Jonathan Marchessault scores on a power play and ties the game.

The Vegas Golden Knights start the second period with Brett Howden's goal. Mark Stone assisted, and the Knights led 2-1.

It was back and forth as Martinez scored, and then Jets' Cole Perfetti responded. Score 3-2. Karlsson caught the Jets puck watching.

The Golden Knights concede their first PP goal of the season, tied 3-3.

Eichel scores so the Knights lead the Jets 4-3. Roy comes next with the empty net, and the Knights end the game 5-3.

The Vegas Golden Knights also congratulated the Las Vegas Aces for their championship win against the New York Liberty Wednesday night.

