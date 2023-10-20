The Vegas Golden Knights won against the Winnipeg Jets with Eichel, Roy's empty-net goal

(KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights won 4-3 against the Winnipeg Jets Thursday night.
VEGAS 34: Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets on Vegas 34, KnightTime+
Starting the game, Jets' Alex Iafallo buries one early because of a broken Alec Martinez stick.
Before the first period ends, Knights' Jonathan Marchessault scores on a power play and ties the game.
Marchy gets the goal to tie it.— Johnny Resendiz (@Johnnyresendizz) October 20, 2023
1-1 heading towards the end of the first
The Vegas Golden Knights start the second period with Brett Howden's goal. Mark Stone assisted, and the Knights led 2-1.
It was back and forth as Martinez scored, and then Jets' Cole Perfetti responded. Score 3-2. Karlsson caught the Jets puck watching.
The Golden Knights concede their first PP goal of the season, tied 3-3.
Eichel scores so the Knights lead the Jets 4-3. Roy comes next with the empty net, and the Knights end the game 5-3.
The Vegas Golden Knights also congratulated the Las Vegas Aces for their championship win against the New York Liberty Wednesday night.
BACK 2 BACK BABY!!!! 🏆🏆— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 19, 2023
Congratulations to the @LVAces on winning their second consecutive WNBA title!!!!! 👏🫶#VegasBorn | #RaiseTheStakes pic.twitter.com/Rr1HfuMFdk