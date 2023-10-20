The Vegas Golden Knights won against the Winnipeg Jets with Eichel, Roy's empty-net goal

(KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights won 4-3 against the Winnipeg Jets Thursday night.

VEGAS 34: Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets on Vegas 34, KnightTime+

Starting the game, Jets' Alex Iafallo buries one early because of a broken Alec Martinez stick.

Before the first period ends, Knights' Jonathan Marchessault scores on a power play and ties the game.

Marchy gets the goal to tie it.



The Vegas Golden Knights start the second period with Brett Howden's goal. Mark Stone assisted, and the Knights led 2-1.

It was back and forth as Martinez scored, and then Jets' Cole Perfetti responded. Score 3-2. Karlsson caught the Jets puck watching.

The Golden Knights concede their first PP goal of the season, tied 3-3.

Eichel scores so the Knights lead the Jets 4-3. Roy comes next with the empty net, and the Knights end the game 5-3.

The Vegas Golden Knights also congratulated the Las Vegas Aces for their championship win against the New York Liberty Wednesday night.