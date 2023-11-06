Watch Now
Golden Knights allow late rally, fall to Ducks in first regulation loss of season

The Vegas Golden Knights lost to the Anaheim Ducks Sunday after a busy third period where the Ducks made four straight goals. Nick Walters reports.
Posted at 7:33 PM, Nov 05, 2023
(KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights received their first regulation loss on the season Sunday night in Anaheim, falling to the Ducks 4-2.

Leading 2-0 going into the final frame, Vegas allowed the Ducks to rattle off 4 straight goals:

The first period starts with Ivan Barbashev at 8:51. The Knights follow in the second period with Eichel's goal at 13:43.

Vegas leads the Ducks until a busty third period. Ducks' Adam Henrique and Mason McTavish score. Sam Carrick helps the Ducks with two goals in the third period to defeat the Knights.

Final score: 4-2 Ducks. It's VGK's first regulation loss since March 28, ending a 20-game streak.

