Sweet victory: Wynn chocolatiers craft massive replica Stanley Cup from Swiss bars

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Victory may be sweet, but master chocolatiers at the Wynn Las Vegas are making it even sweeter.

They crafted a replica Stanley Cup made entirely out of chocolate to celebrate the Vegas Golden Knights' NHL championship title.

Master chocolatier Jonathan Whitney and pastry chef Jose Virgen worked on the chocolate trophy.

Wynn Las Vegas Master chocolatier Jonathan Whitney and pastry chef Jose Virgen of Wynn Las Vegas crafted a chocolate replica of the Stanley Cup to celebrate the Vegas Golden Knights' first NHL championship title.

According to Wynn Las Vegas, 58 pounds of Felchlin Swiss chocolate were used to mold the replica, which was finished with a layer of silver luster dust.

"Details weren't overlooked in the slightest," a Wynn spokesperson wrote in a series of social media posts unveiling the creation.

It took 80 hours to mold and craft Lord Stanley's Cup from chocolate, they said. Work began Tuesday night — the day the Golden Knights secured their championship title.

