Sioux Valley Nation honors Zach Whitecloud with new sign

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are continuing to celebrate their Stanley Cup Win. The oldest trophy in North American sports is currently on the road as players and coaches get to spend their day with the cup.

For some, like Jack Eichel, Nicolas Roy, and Bruce Cassidy, that means trips to their hometowns. For other players, that means their hometowns are finding ways to honor them.

The Sioux Valley Dakota Nation in Manitoba, Canada recently put up a sign proudly proclaiming they are the home of Zach Whitecloud.

Freddie Ivan Goodeagle Eastman

Freddie Ivan Goodeagle Eastman sent the photo to Channel 13. He said the entire nation is proud of Whitecloud and thanked Vegas Golden Knights fans for looking after him.

Our Tina Nguyen interviewed Whitecloud back in November and he said Sioux Valley Dakota Nation will also be home for him.

"That's 20 minutes west of my hometown," Whitecloud said. "That's where my dad and his family were raised so I have many family members and extended family members living in Sioux Valley."

This season, Whitecloud was one of six active indigenous players in the National Hockey League and the first one from the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation.

"I'm just proud that I'm able to do my part and represent our community in the right way, treat people the right way, and be a good human first," Whitecloud said.

Channel 13 reached out to the Vegas Golden Knights. They said Whitecloud hasn't been back to Manitoba yet this summer and hasn't seen the sign in-person yet.