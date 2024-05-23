Rescue dogs to be featured in new 'Stanley Pup' competition from NHL

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Move over, Lord Stanley. A new hockey competition is coming to town.

The NHL is partnering with Petco Love to host the first-ever rescue dog competition called the "Stanley Pup."

It will feature 32 four-legged friends to represent each team in the National Hockey League. Many of the dogs will be available for adoption from a shelter or rescue group in their respective cities.

The hour-long special will include a friendly competition between the dogs representing the 16 teams that made the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs.

There will be special appearances from celebrity dog lovers including Kristin Chenoweth, Mickey Guyton and Miranda Lambert, with play-by-play commentary from Akbar Gbajabiamila and the Vegas Golden Knights' in-arena host Mark Shunock. NHL Network's Alexa Landestoy will be the rinkside reporter.

Fans in the U.S. can watch the "Stanley Pup" on June 7 at 5 p.m. PT on NHL Network and ESPN +. Those located in Canada can watch on Sportsnet June 8 at 3:30 p.m. PT.

It's no secret that our own Vegas Golden Knights players have a fondness for four-legged friends. Watch when they first announced the addition of team pup Maverick.