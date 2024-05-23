Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Rescue dogs to be featured in new 'Stanley Pup' competition from NHL

All 32 NHL teams will be represented by a four-legged friend.
NHL Stanley Pup competition
Jess Rapfogel/Jess Rapfogel
2024 Stanley Pup
NHL Stanley Pup competition
Posted at 12:11 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 15:13:04-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Move over, Lord Stanley. A new hockey competition is coming to town.

The NHL is partnering with Petco Love to host the first-ever rescue dog competition called the "Stanley Pup."

It will feature 32 four-legged friends to represent each team in the National Hockey League. Many of the dogs will be available for adoption from a shelter or rescue group in their respective cities.

The hour-long special will include a friendly competition between the dogs representing the 16 teams that made the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs.

There will be special appearances from celebrity dog lovers including Kristin Chenoweth, Mickey Guyton and Miranda Lambert, with play-by-play commentary from Akbar Gbajabiamila and the Vegas Golden Knights' in-arena host Mark Shunock. NHL Network's Alexa Landestoy will be the rinkside reporter.

Fans in the U.S. can watch the "Stanley Pup" on June 7 at 5 p.m. PT on NHL Network and ESPN +. Those located in Canada can watch on Sportsnet June 8 at 3:30 p.m. PT.

It's no secret that our own Vegas Golden Knights players have a fondness for four-legged friends. Watch when they first announced the addition of team pup Maverick.

Vegas Golden Knights unveil team pup named Maverick

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH