On Vegas 34: Vegas Golden Knights to face Pittsburgh Penguins first time this season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first time this season since an original "misfit" was traded.

Right wing Reilly Smith was traded for a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Early Draft.

The Knights visit the Penguins after Jonathan Marchessault's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Golden Knights' 4-3 overtime loss.

The Knights are currently 13-3-2, first in the Pacific Division. The Penguins are 8-8, seventh in the Metropolitan Division. Pittsburgh is 3-5-0 at home and 8-8 overall. The Penguins have a +nine scoring differential, with 55 total goals scored and 46 allowed. Vegas has gone 5-2-1 in road games and 13-3-2 overall. The Golden Knights rank second in the league with 64 total goals (averaging 3.6 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has scored 12 goals with 10 assists for the Penguins. Erik Karlsson has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Marchessault has nine goals and four assists for the Golden Knights. William Karlsson has scored six goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Mark Pysyk: out (lower-body), Will Butcher: out (undisclosed), Pierre-Olivier Joseph: out (undisclosed), Alex Nedeljkovic: out (lower-body).

Golden Knights: Nicolas Hague: out (lower body).

Watch the game on Vegas 34 at 3 p.m., the official broadcast home of the Vegas Golden Knights.