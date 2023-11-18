Vegas Golden Knights continue five-game road trip with matchup against Philadelphia Flyers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are set to meet the Philadelphia Flyers for the second time this season on Saturday.

The last time the two teams collided on Oct. 24, the VGK emerged with a win after a last-minute goal from Shea Theodore broke a tie to make the final score 3 - 2.

Saturday's matchup will be the third game in the VGK's five-game road trip across the East Coast. VGK would lose the first game of the trip to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday and would bounce back with a win on Thursday night against the Montreal Canadians.

Puck drop is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18. You can watch the game on Vegas 34 and KnightTime+