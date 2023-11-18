Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Vegas Golden Knights continue five-game road trip with matchup against Philadelphia Flyers

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Vegas Golden Knights
Posted at 10:08 AM, Nov 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-18 13:08:51-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are set to meet the Philadelphia Flyers for the second time this season on Saturday.

The last time the two teams collided on Oct. 24, the VGK emerged with a win after a last-minute goal from Shea Theodore broke a tie to make the final score 3 - 2.

Saturday's matchup will be the third game in the VGK's five-game road trip across the East Coast. VGK would lose the first game of the trip to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday and would bounce back with a win on Thursday night against the Montreal Canadians.

Puck drop is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18. You can watch the game on Vegas 34 and KnightTime+

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH